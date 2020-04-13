Call for Feedback on Student Experience!

I am a second year undergraduate student at Bangor University, and I am asking for your

feedback!

I have started an internship at university (remotely!) titled: Useful Hacks to Make Life at

University Easier.

The internship involves asking current students what they wish they had known before starting university. I will use this feedback to create a series of blog posts that aim to directly support and advise future Bangor students.

This is a great opportunity to help new students settle in quicker and receive answers to their

questions, whatever they are.

So, while we are all staying at home in these strange times, it would be great if you could do

something to help make the transition for future students easier.

If there is something you wish you had known before coming to university, or any tips/hacks you would like to share with new freshers, please get in touch with your thoughts!

Send your feedback or comments to me via email: mls18hby@bangor.ac.uk