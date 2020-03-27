Seren Update: Online, Election and More

In light of the recent Covid-19 pandemic, Y Seren will be going online for the foreseeable future and will be focusing on its upcoming election for the 2020-2021 editorial team.

All content will be going online and on social media, replacing the March and May print issues.

The newspaper is also holding its yearly election and general meeting on Undeb Bangor’s website.

All editorial and committee positions are open for applying by any student, with the exception of Editor-in-Chief which is only available to current editors.

Nominations have opened and will close on 31st March. Voting will open on the 1st of April and close the next day at midnight.

Being an editor of a section is a central task to the running of the newspaper, and is an amazing way to get work experience and be part of a team.

The committee oversees the central running of the Seren, from finances to scheduling, to events and socials.

The newly elected will produce and lead the newspaper into the new academic year, taking over after the current board in June.

Students are still able to contact section editors about content submissions.

For any queries about the election or Seren in general, please email editor@seren.bangor.ac.uk