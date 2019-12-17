High Street Closed after Noodle One Fire

Bangor High Street was closed off after a fire broke out at Japanese cuisine restaurant, Noodle One, early this morning.

Three fire crews were called out to a fire that started in a flat above Noodle One around 03:00 this morning, although no one was home at the time and there have been no reported injuries or casualties.

The High Street is currently closed between Bangor Cathedral and The Varsity Pub whilst firefighters are looking into the cause of the fire.

There has been no word from Noodle One yet on the state of the restaurant’s condition or for how long they will be closed following the fire.