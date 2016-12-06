What Christmas Festivities are On?

If you fancy getting into the Christmas mood, then here are some Christmas Events to get you ready for the festive season: –

Pantomime:

Who doesn’t enjoy the Pantomime, it’s certainly one way to get into the festive spirit and is always full of plenty of laughs. There are two local pantomimes on this year. The first being Aladdin on the 10th – 30th December in Venue Cymru. Tickets cost around £20 but that depends on the day and the seat. It also stars Gareth Thomas.

Theatr Colwyn are presenting their pantomime which is Jack and the Beanstalk. It runs from the 17th – 31st of December at Theatr Colwyn in Colwyn Bay. Tickets cost £12.

Christmas Fairs:

James Pringle Weavers



in Llanfair PG on Anglesey are holding ‘A Taste of Christmas’ on the 4th November at 6pm. Tickets cost £8 and can be bought in store. There is free festive food

tasting and 20% off clothing and homeware.

Chateau Rhianfa Christmas market

held at Chateau Rhianfa on Anglesey. Held between 11am and 4pm on the 19th and 20th November. Admission is free and there will be stalls to buy Christmas presents.

Galeri

in Caernarfon is holding a local produce and crafts fair between 10am and 5pm on the 20th November. As well as stalls for shopping there will be Christmas films being screened and Music provided by Canolfan Gerdd William Mathias

Beaumaris Victorian Christmas



in Beaumaris on Anglesey. Held all day on the 26th November. Admission is free and it’s a festive filled day with stalls, music, fancy dress, Father Christmas, snow machines and horse and carriage rides.

B-enterprise Students Christmas Market

The Bangor Student Christmas Market is on the 7th December this year. Running between 12pm-5pm. It’s held in PJ hall and is a great opportunity to buy gifts, crafts and plenty of food. There is always a great festive cheer from the students who sell the products, the performers as they play all the best Christmas music and the shoppers, who can’t help but be happy when getting into the festive spirit!

Plas Newydd Christmas Food and Craft Fair

The National Trust house – Plas Newydd – is having its annual Christmas fair, and this year it’s going on for 4 days! Entrance costs £1 and there are over 60 stalls to buy all the Christmas presents you could ask for. The fair runs between the 2nd and 5th December

Surf Snowdonia Christmas Market

Held in Conwy, the Surf Snowdonia Christmas Market is

running over two day, the 10th and 11th December between 10am and 8pm. There will be stalls, ale, music, fair rides and even a carousel. If you want to not just shop but also soak in some Christmas atmosphere with music and rides, than this is the market for you.

Christmas Food Slam

Dylans in Menai Bridge are holding a Christmas Food Slam on the 10th December between 12pm and 6pm. There will be plenty of food, music and even some gift shopping opportunities.

Bangor Christmas Cracker

Between the 9th and 10th December watch out for a variety of Christmas events popping up on Bangor High Street. There will be a Christmas market, plenty of food, a snow dome and an ice rink as well as plenty of entertainment.