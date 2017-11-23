Happy birthday… C.S. Lewis

“No book is really worth reading at the age of ten which is not equally – and often far more – worth reading at the age of fifty and beyond.”

Clive Staples Lewis was born in Belfast, Ireland, on November 29th 1898. He was very close to his brother, Warren, and the two created the imaginary land of Boxen together.

Lewis graduated from Oxford University with a focus on literature and classic philosophy. When he took up a teaching position at Magdalen College, within the university, he also joined a group known as The Inklings. This was an informal collective of writers and intellectuals who also had Lewis’s’ brother Warren and J.R.R Tolkien amongst its members. Through this group, Lewis reconnected with Christianity.

Lewis published his first book in 1926 titled “Dymer”. He released a trilogy in 1938 which was his first sci-fi work title “Out of the Silent Planet”. This was the first of a trilogy which dealt sub-textually with concepts of sin and desire.

During the 1940’s, he began writing the seven books that would make up the brilliant “The Chronicles of Narnia” series, with “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” being the first release in 1950. These were arguably his most famous novels. They were written to present Christian ideas in an accessible form.

Lewis also wrote four collections of poetry under the pseudonym of Clive Hamilton.

C.S. Lewis died on November 22nd 1963, the same day of Kennedy’s assassination.