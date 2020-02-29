Ways to keep track of your reading in 2020

With us already two months into 2020, you may have already started on your reading for the year, and if not, don’t worry; you have another ten months to do so. However, if you are like me and read a lot of books during the year (hoping you don’t get into a big reading slump) or just have a terrible memory, you can sometimes lose track of how much you’ve read so far in the year. So, here are a few suggestions on how you could track your reading this year.

Goodreads:

Goodreads is one of the most accessible ways to track your reading this year as a social media website. First founded in 2006, Goodreads is an online cataloguing website that allows users to search the database for books, annotations and reviews. Here you can create different lists such as books you have read or want to read, and then you can even separate those books into different lists such as genres. This site is great as it allows you to rate and review the books that you have read, so then you can share how you felt about the book with other users. Also, every year good reads hosts a reading challenge where you can set yourself a goal for how many books you want to read in that year. So, if you would like to share your books of this year with other readers, Goodreads is a great place to start.

Instagram stories:

Instagram is a great place to share your reading journey this year and can be done multiple ways. One way is to create a new account specifically for your reading journey where you can have different posts dedicated to the books you have read so far this year. On Instagram there is a huge community referred to as bookstagram where people take photos of books they love or match a certain theme for that post. Bookstagram can also be a great place to find new reads and a new community. However, another way to use Instagram as a way to track your reading is to create an Instagram story specially for the books you have read. This way you can keep track of your reading on your personal account instead of creating a new one, and since you can save your stories you can always go back and look over whenever you like, along with your followers who may want to take a peek. This way is great because you will know which day you published your posts.

Journaling:

Another way you could track your reading that is not on a social media platform is through journaling. This way is perfect if you would prefer to track your reading on paper instead of online. There are different ways you can do this such as through a bullet journal or notebooks where you can design your own set up for tracking books, either simple or fancy. You are also able to purchase journals that are specific for reading from stationary and online stores. These journals are what you make them, so you can write your own review and quotes and use whatever rating system you wish.