Ecological Apocalypse, Extinction Rebels, Climate Emergencies: What Is Going On With 2019?

The media is full of scary and shocking descriptions as of late, and as I’m sure many of you are, I am panicked. Here I have digested some of the biggest topics of 2019 into more approachable and understandable concepts so everyone can get a true grasp on what’s happening in the world of science. Last year various naturalists and conservationist warned of an ecological apocalypse, but what does this really mean? The term encompasses everything that is going wrong in current world. Global populations of wildlife are declining at an extremely rapid rate, biodiversity and abundance of flora and fauna is decreasing at an accelerating rate and climate change is inflicting a cascade of harms on humans and other species, from heat waves and droughts to more intense and frequent storms and flooding. As well as this pollution is inflicting harm on more people every year.

As we seemingly sleep-walk deeper into this ecological apocalypse with more and more climate emergencies occurring and the colour being lost from our landscapes various protest movements across the UK have risen. The one that has really taken to the headlines is the Extinction Rebellion. The Extinction Rebellion is an international protest group that uses non-violent civil disobedience to campaign on environmental issues. Demonstrations have included blocking bridges to traffic in London and a semi-naked protest inside the House of Commons. The group says climate