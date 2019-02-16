How Do Scientists Tell Stories?

The Science Alliance Communication Workshop at Bangor University highlighted the crucial link between journalism and science, encouraging students to share their discoveries with the world, turning their actions into visible words that inspire.

Simon Willcock, a senior lecturer in Environmental Geography at Bangor University, organised and curated a workshop with the esteemed Environmental Journalist, Jeffery Barbee. Their first collaboration entailed the scaling of a 125m cliff to reach the ‘untouched’ forest of Mount Lico. The venture gained significant media attention and was a key turning point for Dr. Willcock with regards to his interactions with journalists:

“A huge risk in science, and it has a big of reputation for this, of being a bit of an echo chamber – the ‘Ivory Tower of universities’ – and you don’t actually interact with the general public and by working with journalists such as Jeff – that’s one way to make that happen and on a particularly large scale. The article that I worked with Jeff on was read by over 2 million people which is just an insane number – that’s way more than that’s probably ever read my papers. And that’s crazy.” – Simon Willcock

Jeffery Barbee is the director and founder of Alliance Earth, an organisation that’s primary aim is to share knowledge through media-based mechanisms to insight sustainable changes for a better world. Projects undertaken include award winning documentaries such as “The High Cost of Cheap Gas” and other environmentally based films such as “Creating a Climate for Change”. A more recent venture, known as “The Dung Beetle Project”, is an innovative new way of recycling plastic to make gas or biodiesel for transport. This particular workshop that was funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (E.S.R.C) discussed a few of these achievements, though by and large focused on initiating the student population to engage in the world of media.



“We’ve all become citizen journalists… If you’re tweeting, if your blogging – you are operating as an information dissemination service. You essentially work for today’s version of a newspaper so – it’s up to you what you decide [to write about].” – Jeffery Barbee