Edible Crabs Won’t Cope with Climate Change 

Scientific research is only at the beginning of understanding how climate change is going to affect aquatic organisms and how this will then affect entire marine ecosystems. Marine scientists have started to examine the effects of global warming and the reduction in seawater pH, known as ocean acidification. Studies undertaken by marine scientists from the School of Ocean Sciences has allowed for an appreciation that there are fundamental differences in the biological capacities of marine species, compensating for climate change. More specifically within crustaceans, a taxon that is usually regarded as tolerant to environmental change. It has been proven that fully marine species such as the edible crab, with its preference for stable conditions, are poor equipped for survival in a changing environment. So, if we don’t crack down on climate change as soon as possible, we may have to say goodbye crab-cakes.