INTERVIEW: Jim Cummings

Q: I suppose the big question would be how are things going at the moment? Because you’ve come off the back of premiering Thunder Road, you’ve had Acid at Cannes, Dovile, South West South West, winning the Grand Jury, you’ve just been at the London Film Festival as well. That’s quite a big year for the feature film, especially after the success of the short.

A: Yeah, we’ve been very lucky, it’s been crazy. It’s been a really wild time. A lot of it has been continually talking about this movie I made in November of last year, and my goal from the beginning is always just to keep focusing on the next thing and get my team more employment and just to keep making cool stuff, and so it’s been interesting for me to just continually have to travel around and take pictures. It’s kind of against my nature but it’s been a lot of fun and we’ve had some really incredible reviews. We had this crazy review in Rolling Stones we never dreamed we would get.

Q: Yeah I saw they were saying that the eulogy scenes were one of the best ever committed to film, or one of the best in a dramatic film which is pretty crazy to be honest.

A: Yeah, complete hyperbole, but no, it’s been wild. It’s just me and my producers, we didn’t hire a market team or a distributor. We had French distribution but that was it because we didn’t speak the language too well, and so it’s been a kind of ‘do it yourself’ production from the very beginning and we’ve been very lucky. I hope that encourages people to do it themselves and not dream of having to have millions of dollars to get their movie out there or to get good reviews, they just need a good movie.

Q: Definitely, which leads on to a point that film students at my university in first year that as a rite of passage they’re shown the initial short of Thunder Road, the 2016 original short

A: That’s so funny

Q: and the whole thing, and Matt Owens, one of our film lecturers says to all of us is “go out and make a movie”, and if that the likes of Jim Cummings is saying that, who is known off here with feature films, doing it all himself from a computer at home, there’s no reason why we can’t get out there and start making a noise, putting films out there for everyone to see.

A: Good, that’s great! That’s good advice because if you saw my offices i would always invite everybody to come and hang out but it really is very small, just a tiny desk with a computer and we have Adobe Creative Cloud and that’s it. We shot nine of my single take short films on a Canon or Sony DSOR, we rented lenses and it’s not anything that I don’t think anybody couldn’t do if they just took the time to rehearse something and make it really good, and focus and focus and focus.

Q: Coming on from the point about the short films that you have made and just how quick the turn around with them is, obviously you’ve adopted the long take for quite a few shorts. I mean, I remember the still life cryptic with Hydrangea, The Mountains Of Mourne and It’s All Right, It’s Ok with Thunder Road being the big one. How did it compare to making the feature film of Thunder Road versus the short? How was that process for you?

A: I don’t know if we could have done the feature without having done the shorts, all ten of them. I don’t think the Thunder Road feature would be good had we not done ten single-take short films in the previous two years. But no, honestly, it was very smooth, Natalie Metzger who’s my producer who did nine of my short films was signed on to be the producer for the feature and is just a powerhouse. She’s basically my sister now. She’s a very smart & lovely person and I don’t have to worry about the productions if she is on board.

Q: That must be nice to have that rapport

A: It’s incredible. We’ve already done a bunch of long takes. This movies is going to be very similar, very similar tone, comedy that makes you cry and so we were prepped to make something good. We were in a Kickstarter campaign and had success there, it was crazy. We were asking for $10,000 and ended up raising around $36,000

Q: That’s crazy

A: Insane, insane. So we had a backing and an audience which was very helpful, and then we went out and shot it all in Austin, arranged the rest of the financing from friends, family, investors around the world that we had never met but were down to help out, who saw the success of the kickstarter campaign and then reached out to buy 1% of our company, of the movie. It was cool but very stressful. It was a fourteen day shoot, it was all my best friends in the world who were there for it.

Q: So the whole feature was only a two week turn around then?

A: It was actually three, five day weeks, and the last day we cut short because we didn’t need to do anymore.

Q: I told you at Cannes and I’ll tell you again it was my favourite I saw at the festival

A: Thanks man

Q: It’s something that I’ve spent the last 5 months telling everyone that they need to watch it when it’s out on digital. But in the film itself there are a lot of monologues and long takes, drawing on the power that the initial short film had where you see Officer Arnaud at his worst and at his best in terms of the actual character. I was wondering how those scenes were to film on a sheer level of the stamina? Because I know that you’ve spoken in the past about how you do an oral approach to screenwriting, you’ll rehearse things countless times and then put them on film. How is that for those draining, very emotional scenes?

A: It’s hell! We shot the funeral scene in the feature 18 times and that was the 18th take. So we shot the short film six times and used the last take and it was the same thing with the feature we used the last take. But no it’s gruelling, it’s a lot. It’s a month-to-two months of rehearsals of just doing it and then we had to do an alt eulogy for the first nine times because we shot it with the song and the last nine times we shot it without. It’s gruelling but by half way through, it’s like I can’t do anymore, I can’t cry anymore and then luckily Natalie knows what to say to make me cry. so she came over & sat down next to me, and I just cried uncontrollably, the most I’ve ever cried in my life. Then we went up, shot the last take and got out of the church. It was crazy.

Q: That funeral scene is strange for me because I’ve watched the initial short countless times, both from a studying view & as one of my favourite short films, the way that there’s the parallels with the feature but also the fact there’s quite a radical departure; you left out the actual song itself ‘Thunder Road’. That in many ways made the scene that little bit more uncomfortable and surreal, but at the same time it brought out a whole new level of emotion.

A: It’s a weird one, it’s a nosedive than it is with the song. So we shot it both ways and we were like, “well if we can get the right’s it might be nice”, but then just the perfect performance was so much better at the end of the day, and the last take was just better, the focus was perfect, the sound was perfect and in the editing room, we went to that shot first because everybody clapped at the end, and it was kind of like “I think we got it”, “I think we got it too, let’s get out of here”, so from the beginning we were all like “cool, that last take had something really magical about it”. Then in the editing room, we were editing it sort of in real time, we had Brian Vannucci was on set cutting the film for the three weeks that we were there and I ended up editing for three or four months afterwards, but it was really great to just be able to watch the footage and in the editing room, in Austin, we were like “I don’t think we need the song in the movie”. The producers were like “yeah, it’s going to be so much easier not bug Bruce Springsteen again, let’s just do the Thunder Road feature without the song in it”. Then if you notice in the short film, I never make it to the point where I describe what the songs about. The end of the song, the last few lyrics are the only things that really qualify that the songs about this guy who’s getting this girl to leave their small town, and in the short film I never make it there. I end up turning the thing off so you never know. But because of the nature of the boombox not working, it forces me to culturally contextualize the song, and describe what it’s about in a way that has such a big pay off at the end of the film when I do the same thing with my daughter.

Q: That was something that really struck me was that the whole of the film was almost like when you have that cut out, that there isn’t the song at the start, and you’ve got this whole film where it’s a very transitional phase, and it’s looking for that break out but also being stuck in the cycle, that final few moments of it, I remember so clearly that we can get out of here now and don’t know whether it’s going to be perfect or even if it’s going to be better, but it’s something new that was a really touching ending.

A: The last 5 minutes or so of the movie is the thing I’m probably most proud of in my life. That thing of distracting the audience so they don’t really know what’s going on, they’re following the comedy and the drama and this guy’s downward spiral, mental breakdown, and that’s interesting in that it carries them along. Then you forget that this whole thing is about his Mum being a dancer or the song ‘Thunder Road’ and what the song is about, so that by the end of the film when he says “we gotta get out of here, I’m gonna get you outta here, you’ve gotta get in the car with me”, and then he goes “oh my god, that’s the song” at the same time that the audience does, and then it’s like “oh I understand why this movies called Thunder Road now”. It’s about the song, even though it’s not in the movie, and then we transition from that into this ballet scene weeks later in a different city, and she has dyed hair, and it’s her falling in love with ballet in the same way that his Grandfather took his Mum to go and see the ballet for the first time, and it’s brutal. It’s the most beautiful ending for a movie. It’s so great to have screened it across the United States, standing in the isle and seeing people inconsolable by the end of the film, not because it’s not like a tragedy of an ending, it’s like a beautiful moment, and I find that to be so rare in movies.

Q: Definitely. I think that’s something that comes across in almost all of your short films and the feature as well now. I remember you saying at the start of the screening at Cannes, “it’s okay to laugh, it’s okay to cry”, and that stuck with me throughout the film because there’s so many individual moments where there’s a tear in your eye but you’re laughing. You don’t know whether to follow through on one emotion or the other, but it just takes over

A: It’s like Pixar.

Q: For sure. I remember reading about in one of your interviews that one of your micro-marketing were adults who loved Pixar. My fiance, she adores Pixar films and she absolutely loves the Thunder Road short, and she’ll watch the feature with me when it’s out on digital. But the comedy allows you to go to some really raw places emotionally and still have something to bring you back but then the emotion means that the comedy doesn’t just descend into farce you know?

A: Yeah, it’s funny. It’s a weird thing. I think right now, because I keep to my buddy Dustin Hahn about this. I don’t know if you’ve seen Parent Teacher, he’s the guy who plays the teacher, but there is this one moment that was a consciousness raiser for me when I was working at CollegeHumour where I was like “why isn’t this stuff funny?”. They spend all this money and they shoot all these sketches; why can’t they just make it funny? That’s what it’s supposed to be right? The whole point of this thing is to make people laugh. He goes “well yeah dude, being funny is hard. Making comedy is hard”. So I was like “it’s not for us, so why don’t we just try it?”, and then that became the Thunder Road short film. But I realise that while I keep complaining “why are Pixar the only people who are able to do that? Thread the needle of engaging an audience with comedy and then also showing such deep humanity with toys that it moves a huge human audience to tears. Why are we the only people who are in competition with Pixar on that front? It’s because it’s difficult I realise. It’s not difficult for us, but for a lot of people that’s the dream. People want to be able to engage an audience like that emotionally, exerting many emotions, sometimes you just can’t. So now we’re having this epidemic and famine of movies like that where there’s dramas that don’t make you cry and we’re okay with it, and then there are comedies that don’t make you laugh out loud, with the comedies having no humanity to them, and the dramas have no comedy to them. There’s these two overlapping genres that are tonely deaf or ineffective. It’s a weird market right now.

Q: It was something that occured to me a few weeks after watching Thunder Road in Cannes, and I was watching some old Charlie Chaplin films, and I put on ‘City Lights’, one of my favourite films of all time, and the way that the tramp acts in that film, I couldn’t help but see the truism in your performance, you can laugh at him. Sometimes it’s almost out of a pity for the situation and the crazy things that are happening. But there is a real human emotion undercutting of that. There is someone that’s just a real person who doesn’t know how to muddle on through. But the way you perform and direct that, which we can’t forget that you’re doing both of it; you’re orchestrating from behind the camera, then just going out there and laying it all on the table in front of it. It is incredible because it does bring back to mind those classic silent era comedy films where you can cry and you can laugh. Like you say, we’re in a state in the mainstream movie industry at the moment where you do have these drama films where you can’t cry at them because they just bludgeon you, and you do have these comedy films that don’t make you laugh. Thunder Road really does feel like it needed to be made.

A: Thank you, thank you, that means a lot! It’s crazy, it’s weird time. I don’t blame anybody for it. It’s a tough order. I watched the ‘Sixth Sense’ last night, it’s a really, really, really good movie. A lot of that’s due to Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall helping out to make that movie good, but it’s so well structured, and you’re laughing throughout. It’s a very good comedy, despite the fact that by the end of the film, it’s Bruce Willis talking to his wife and saying “I never put you second, you were always the top of my list”, which is a brutal, sad ending that moves an audience in a horror movie. There’s no reason for it to have such humanity, but it does and that’s what makes it a great movie. I got into this spat this morning about ‘The Haunting of the Hill House’, which is this “terrible” Netflix show, and to have to describe to people the short term memory we have as audiences of “this is what’s on right now on Netflix”, I guess that’s the best or only stuff that’s out there, so they’re like “that’s the only stuff we should be watching or comparing it to other Netflix shows or the same soughts”. That’s so crazy making. Also, it sets up young filmmakers to thing that’s sufficient story telling. It’s not. Just watch older movies. Watch good movies. It sets us up for a healthy career because we get to eat those peoples lunches anytime they make something. It’s sad and a scary time where a films or TV shows marketing is everything, and if you can just tell people it’s a masterpiece, people will believe it rather than thinking about whether or not the thing moves them.

Q: For you, you’re making films constantly, you’re starring, writing, editing. You’re at the forefront of a big moment to be a indie filmmaker and to be a producer as well. You’re championing a hell of a lot at the moment with the labs too. You really are one of the true figure heads of the idea that now is the time where we need to move away from that niche need to put out consumerist, commercial, Netflix, “this is on the highlights this week”, where there’s something next week. You’re telling people that they can go out and make something that’s fresh, and they’ve got a chance with that.

A: That’s so important to me. We realise that the time that we’re in where Disney is buying all of these giant companies like Fox, where the majority of the stuff that you’re going to see in the cinema is a watered down camel that was supposed to be a horse. There’s no cursing, there’s no real sex, there’s no real violence. It’s alway virtue signaling, it’s always how can we make this movie as liberal as possible and also be so inclusive for everybody in the world. It’s so bizarre, and it’s all of these different fights that they’re fighting, they can’t be sterilized. They can’t be unsanitized, they can’t make that stuff. So independent films now have a real fighting chance to win the attention of audiences that like good stuff. I feel like it’s lucky to get a good movie every five years in the cinemas. I’m surprised Mad Max made it through. But I feel like we’ve built up a torrelance to assume that it takes five years to make a good movie in this system. But instead it’s just the system that’s shafted.

Q: I suppose you can see the reverberations of that when you look at the way in which the Oscars have gone in the last few years. You look at the kind of films that take centre stage at festivals like Cannes & Sundance, and you see that quite often it’s the political motivations and, like you say, the virtue signalling projects that they cater to such a wide audience, and include so much that they end up castrating themselves with an actual story at the heart of it. Whereas if you just start with the story itself and focus on telling that, it gives you a chance to create something cool. something that people are going to remember. That, for me, is what set Thunder Road apart at Cannes. It told a story that it didn’t matter who was in it. It wasn’t trying to fit itself into a box. It was just trying to tell a really good story.

A: That’s the thing that the studios will try to encourage you not to do, or anyone will try to encourage you not to do. They’ll say you’ve got to work inside of their system so that you’re subordinate of their’s and not the competition. But if it got out there that we made this movie with no stars except for Macon Blair, and he’s only in the movie for 10 minutes and isn’t really that big of a “star”, he makes his own movies as a director. I think that if that got out there, it’s something that could change the system of that audiences don’t care about stars. They would much rather watch somebody slap a corpse and feel moved in a movie then watch whatever say Tom Cruise is putting out or anybody. With that stuff too, celebrities; when they get involved in a feature film, it’s all there lawyers, it’s all there contracts. They don’t want to push the boundaries. It’s this weird fight for their brand rather than fighting for getting in the mud and making a good movie. I just find that to be so crippling of good storytelling when I could just make a movie in our backyard with my friends, and I don’t have to worry about those sorts of things.

Q: With Thunder Road, it put me to mind, especially with something as you had Kendall Farr playing Crystal. She was so good. It’s hard to believe that she’s so young, in her first feature film. It reminded me of Sean Baker’s ‘The Florida Project’, and how that broke out there, and you had Brooklynn Prince in that. It had Willem Dafoe, which is a big name draw, but at the same time it had that indie film vibe of something that wasn’t fitting into a specific mould. It had actors, more so than stars and I think that you definitely touch on something that needs to be changed there in terms of using more actors.

A: I have good role models in Sean Baker. He’s a big fan of the movie. He saw it at London Film Festival. He’s a huge fan. He had the most uploaded Letterbox reviews. Sean Baker said that it was good, and people were like “oh Sean Baker”. But with Sean, they cast somebody who is a big celebrity to play the Mum in The Florida Project, and she was signed on to work but ended up not working because of personality issues. I don’t know who the star is, but he said that in an interview, and then he went to Instagram and found this girl who plays the mum absolutely terrifying and so good, and nobody cares. That girl is so fascinating to watch it’s fine. You don’t need Kristen Stewart or whoever in that role. Then the same thing with Derek Cianfrance says that “you can make celebrities real people and make real people into celebrities”. If you focus and make movies correctly, it doesn’t matter, they’re interchangeable.

Q: Definitely. You’ve said a lot of the things that I think a lot of young filmmakers might be thinking but don’t necessarily feel like there in that position to go out and say it. It brings me back around to as I was mentioning earlier Thunder Road, the short, has been almost like a totem piece for a lot of our film students at the university and we watched that and we go “hang on a minute. This is a one take film, written, directed and starring one man”. The question I’d like to put to you is, to the film students who are going to be reading this and hearing the interview with you; what would you say to them in terms of dealing with the knocks and rejections that might come along the way but pushing through the glass ceiling of the industry?

A: Yeah, it’s hell. I might not be the best person to ask but I’m an atheist of Hollywood. I don’t believe it exists and think it’s completely imaginary. It’s something where if you do write the best script on the planet, you could have the best screenplay ever written and nobody really cares because the industry has changed in such a way where your in direct competition for the attention of audiences or anybody, by starting a YouTube channel and developing a subscriber base, you are in direct competition with MGM or Sony Pictures Classic or whoever. I think people are seeing that. So everybody is turning towards production, like these agencies, these management companies, everybody is starting to produce their own content. A24 have started doing it and it payed off. There is real value in understanding how to make movies. If you enter the industry, if you try to get a job, you’ll spend years of your life trying to climb this ladder of trying to be taken seriously, hoping that the hard work you’ve been doing, climbing the corporate ladder will pay off. It’s like a religion, and it’s imaginary. That doesn’t happen. You have to build your audience yourself. I wrote the Thunder Road feature based on the Sundance winning short film. I went to the people who turned Whiplash into a feature from a short, Napoleon Dynamite from short into feature, basically everybody in town and they all said “oh, but you want to act in it?” or “well you’ve never directed something”. You could reach the ceiling of American short film making by winning these giant festivals, and still nobody cares. You have to do it yourself and never dream that someone is going to come along and help you because that’s gambling addiction. It’s like “if I keep spending my time doing this stuff, it might pay off and I might win someday”. You have to get a camera, and you have to go out and make the thing yourself, and run a Kickstarter campaign, and learn how to become a studio on your own because that’s the only way to make it and how movies get made nowadays.

Q: Absolutely. You just look at the way Thunder Road turned around after getting backing after Dovile and making its budget back within a week.

A: Insane.

Q: You did all of that yourself. You didn’t go with the advertising companies, you didn’t go to the big production companies and try to get other people to put your film out there. You’ve done it yourself. I can’t speak for a huge audience where I live other than the students of my university in North Wales, but we’re all dying to watch the film when it comes out. We’re going to be talking about it for a lot longer after that. I suppose from me personally, I do want to thank you for creating something that is so true and does mean a lot in a world of films where there isn’t necessarily enough of that true and honest feeling.

A: Thanks for that.

Q: It’s genuinely a huge privilage to talk to someone I look up to as one of my favourite and current working filmmakers. Thank you for your time, it’s been great!

A: I’m happy to, thank you so much! Stay in touch, let me know whatever else I could do. This is a community.

Q: Being able to talk to people like yourself that have got the time to talk to people, but care about the films and care about the industry; it means a lot.

A: Thanks again, it’s funny, there’s that line “those who know don’t care, and those who care don’t know”. You can just reach out to people and say “hey, I want to write this thing about your movie, and if they’re cool or if they get it then of course. We reached out to Springsteen and he said “you can use the rights to the song. I saw the short and it meant something to you”. People are cool. If you reach out to cool people, they’re usually cool back. Never feel like you’re outside of any club. There is no club, it’s all imaginary, it’s all in your mind and people create those things to make you feel excluded, to give themselves more value. Post your reviews on Letterbox, reach out to whoever and say “I’ll start for free and I’m going to start writing for you”, you hear those success stories all the time. Dustin Chang, that’s how he started.

Q: That means a lot. The last thing I’m going to have to ask on a gratuitos note is I’m aware and believe you’re a fan of Alan Partridge? Or at least Armando Iannucci.

A: I am the biggest American fan that I know. You can’t get Alan Partridge in the United States, and I’ve been watching that team, Iannucci’s work for the last 20 years probably, at every chance that I get now.

Q: I mean Alan Partridge is pretty the ultimate British institution of comedy, and, I’ll ask, what’s your favorite Alan Partridge line?

A: “I f**cking hate the general public”. I really think that’s a great one. I saw somebody cross stitched that onto a pillow, and it said “I f**king hate the general public – Alan Partridge”. No, I really like that one because it’s so intense for news reporters to say, but then I don’t know. It’s never the punch lines that get me, it’s the turn of phrase that he has, that in Nomad, the book he wrote with the Gibbons brothers. It’s incredible. It’s the funniest book ever written, but there’s a moment where he says “I was staying at this B&B, and there was a blackbird outside of the window that kept me up all morning. So I asked the old woman who ran it if I could only pay half the nights rent since I only got half a nights sleep because of the birds. She said no, but she’s dug her own grave there because today I’m absolutely going to rinse her on trip advisor”. It’s so good, the amount of idioms that he is able to fit in there of “she’s dug her own grave, he’s going to rinse her”, it’s that kind of petty, conservative mindset of who’s this man’s brain is.

Q: For me, it’s the 12” plate that he brings for the breakfast in ‘I’m Alan Partridge’. He wants to be able to get more breakfast so he wacks out this huge plate. It’s absolutely classic.

A: When the guy has the voice box thing, he’s missing vocal cords.

Q: Oh god of course.

A: And he’s looking at him and he’s confused as to what’s happening. Then he goes “well can I buy you a drink?”, and the guy goes “now you’re speaking my language”, to which he replies “I hope not”. Such a clever insult in close quarters to this guy. It’s so funny.

Q: The only other scene I’d have to mention is the meeting with Tony Hayers, and the “smell my cheese”.

A: That’s right, that’s a good one.

Q: There’s a new series starting at the beginning of next year on the BBC. You’ll have to keep an eye out!



A: I can’t wait.

Q: It’s been an absolute privilege talking to you Jim. Thank you so much.

A: Likewise, thank you.