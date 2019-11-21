BUGS Event Calendar

BUGS, Bangor University’s Guide & Scout society, has a lot of events coming up over the next few weeks. First, we have a badge activity on the 28th November all about space, with a volunteering day party the following week. The weekend of the 7th December, we have a Christmas sleepover in the Menai Bridge Scout hut where we will have a Christmas dinner, play games (including our now traditional puzzle), watch films, swap gifts, and have fun! The last official BUGS activity of the semester will be climbing on the 12th December, but we will keep everyone updated if anything else pops up.

We will have a stall at the university Christmas market if you want to come and say hello or get more information – alternatively, you can contact the BUGS email at bugs@undebbangor.com or talk to any of our members. Hope to see you there!