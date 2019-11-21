BUGL Gaming Marathon

Bangor’s biggest gaming event of the year is upon us once again. That’s right, the BUGL 48 hour gaming marathon is happening from 7pm on Friday the 29th of November until 6pm on Sunday the 1st of December in TS5 & TS6, in the Wheldon building. This time around, it’s bigger and better than ever, featuring three tournaments: League of Legends, Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games, and a Mystery Game Tournament, with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

People are free to come and go as they please at the marathon; there’s no pressure to stick around if you have other stuff to do. BUGL has a range of games and consoles available for use, including all of the current consoles, as well as a few older ones. However, if you want to bring your own gaming gear down with you, you’re more than welcome to do that as well. If you’re interested in seeing what’s happening when, the event schedule is available through the Bangor University Gaming League (BUGL) Facebook group. We’ll also be taking the opportunity to raise some money for Movember over the course of the marathon. We look forward to seeing you there!