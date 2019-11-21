Trending
Bangor University Liberal Democrats

We are the Bangor University Liberal Democrats – a student wing of the main Liberal Democrat party set up to represent Liberal Democrat members at Bangor University.
We are in the process of setting up as a society, but before we can do that, we need your support. We have ambitious plans for the year ahead, including taking part in local and national events such as Bangor’s Climate Change protests and People’s ote marches in London. In addition, we are looking to debate with other political societies, campaign, and spread the Liberal Democrats message and, of course, social activities! If you are a Liberal Democrat member at Bangor already, believe in our cause, and want to help Bangor to stop Brexit, then why not get in touch? We’d love to hear from you!

