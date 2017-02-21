Bangor looking to create history against Aberystwyth in Varsity

Varsity 2017 is the biggest sporting event of the year against our rivals Aberystwyth and will be coming on Saturday 25th of March. This is the 7th year of the competition with Aberystwyth taking their turn to host. Throughout the competition only the home team has taken the converted Varsity trophy. We know the fight is won in training, so we have been preparing to #winaway since day 1 of the academic year to return the trophy to it’s rightful home. We will be traveling down to Aberystwyth as one under our mighty lion #togetherweroar to defeat them on their home turf and #slaythedragon.



If you want to get involved we will be selling supporters packs so you can travel with the teams to watch history in the making of our teams who bleed our AU colours green and gold get those wins.

42 teams, 29 sports, 11 venues, 2 Universities, 1 winner….. #letsgobangor