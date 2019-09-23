100 Years of BUCS Sport

Bangor University representatives were invited down to London, St James’ Palace to celebrate 100 years of BUCS hosted by HRH the Princess Royal.

Henry Williams your next VP for sport, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Carol Tully and Kathryn Hughes Sports co-ordinator at Undeb Bangor attended the event, representing the university as one of the 10 founding members of BUCS (British Universities and Colleges Sports)!

BUCS began in 1919 as the Inter-Varsity Athletics Board of England and Wales, with the universities of Aberystwyth, Bangor, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham, Manchester and Sheffield acting as founding members. It now delivers 50 sports to almost 170 member institutions.

BUCS have also launched a Hall of Fame to celebrate and acknowledge the outstanding achievements of students, athletes and supporting staff over the last 100 years.