Win At Sailing Association Tournament

Sailing went to the Sheffield BUSA event (British Universities Sailing Association) friday 26th – sunday 28th oct and they came 1st out of 14 teams.

Fantastic weekend of racing at the Sheffield shuffle. Sailing started off with very mixed conditions on the Saturday and a strong win rate of 9 out of 11 races won.

Leaving them the overnight winners of the event!

Sunday morning went off to a great start winning all three races therefore going into the semi-finals in the stronger position. First races of the semi finals they were up against Leeds University fantastic few races, winning both meant they had a place in the finals. Sailing knew the finals against Manchester was going to be tough, winning the first race, then losing a race and finally winning the third race. What a spectacular final race to watch as it was chaos at mark three with a squall of just over 30mph came through so all six boats were at one mark together. They had a 2,3,5 rounding the final mark. Covering hard on the left to get the team through meant they had achieve a 1,3,6 across the finish! Well done to everyone for all their hard work over the weekend! A big thank you to Sheffield University for hosting the event and the socials put on were spectacular, 3 social sailors tagged along to cheer Bangor’s race team onto victory!