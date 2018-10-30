Rugby League Raising The Roof For Charity

You might’ve heard that earlier this month the streets of Bangor hosted their annual half marathon; some of you may even have competed. But what I’m sure that you won’t know is that members of Bangor Rugby League took part in this gruelling event to help raise money and awareness for a couple of charities that we believe to be very important. We managed to exceed our target mark of £400 by more than double thanks to the sterling promotional work undertaken by the lads on social media, especially club secretary Dan Smart who was in charge of organising our participation.

One of the charities that we chose to support was Oddballs (https://www.myoddballs.com/pages/charity). 100% of money earned by the charity is spent on raising awareness about testicular cancer, which reportedly affected almost 700,000 males in 2016 alone. Moreover, testicular cancer has one of the highest survival rates if it is diagnosed and treated early in its development, which is another reason it is crucial that charities like oddballs continue to receive funding to spread the message. More specifically the reason that we chose them over other charities dedicated to fighting cancer is because of their close association with the sport of Rugby League since their foundation, the disease is most common between the ages of 20 and 34 which coincides with the ages that people generally play the sport.

The other charity is called Mind (https://www.mind.org.uk/about-us/). Mind are focused on supporting those who suffer from mental health issues by providing support and raising awareness about the importance of mental health to your wellbeing. Mental health needs to be discussed and understood better, especially in young males such as ourselves. Suicide is the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in this country, and 41% of males who suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts felt they could not talk to anyone about it. The massively important work Mind undertake aims to fight this by putting in place the infrastructure to help people suffering with mental health issues. Many of us on the team have had personal experience with people who struggle with mental health issues so we felt it was an important cause to support.

In total we managed to raise £1077.75, greatly exceeding our initial target mark of £400. If you would still like to donate the link is: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=DanielSmart3&pageUrl=1 and all the money will be split between the two charities.

On the race day itself we had a great result with one of our members being the fastest in his age category, and some huge efforts by forwards who don’t like running too much! The lads who took part all showed great team spirit and did the team proud. I hope in reading this that you’ve learned something about our chosen charities and if you would like to help support them further all the links are in the article above.