Bangor University on top for nominations in Whatuni Awards 2017



Bangor University has been nominated for more awards than any other University, admit the release of the nominations for this years Whatuni Award 2017.

Bangor has been shortlisted for 10 out of 12 awards including:

University of the Year

Student Support

Job Prospects

Clubs and Societies

University Facilities

Accommodation

Course and Lectures

International

Postgraduate

Giving Back

This years awards has introduced two new categories of ‘Postgraduate’, which shows what University gives the best opportunities to their postgraduates and ‘Giving back’, which students are asked to rate their University on how much they give back to the community.

There has been a total of 44 Universities that have received nominations within the 12 categories, with Bangor leading the way in nominations. The Whatuni winners are decided based on averages taken from tens of thousands of reviews submitted by students across the county.

Professor John G Hughes, the University’s Vice-Chancellor, welcomed the news saying:

“Being nominated for ten awards on the strength of our students’ responses is a resounding endorsement from our students and reflects our focus on providing teaching excellence and all-round student-centred university experience. I’m pleased that our current students appreciate their time in Bangor and that so many choose to take such an active part in the life of the University.”

In last years awards, Bangor University brought home the award for best accommodation, placed second in the UK for courses and lectures, third for student support and voted the forth best University in the UK.

The 2017 results will be annoucned on the 6th April at a ceremony in London, which was last year presented by Jimmy Carr. The results will be posted on the Whatuni website but if you want your say cast your review on www.whatuni.com/review.