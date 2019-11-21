With the upcoming general election looming, it is more important than ever to have your voice heard. Not voting equals no change! Your votes do make all the difference in the bigger picture.

While you may be registered to vote in your hometowns, you are allowed to register in your university town to ensure you have the chance to vote.

While the Christmas break may begin the day after election day you still have until the 26th of November to register for a postal vote so you can be heard!

10 reasons why it is important that you register to vote.

You have the right to vote

As a British Citizen or qualifying Commonwealth Citizen, you have every right to vote and have your say.

You can help elect whoever you want

You can be a part of electing any party you think represents you and your views best.

If something you don’t like happens, you won’t feel as guilty if you voted

If a party wins that you don’t like, at least you tried so won’t feel as bad.

It takes a couple of minutes

It is really easy to do and you can do it online.

You should make your voice heard

You have your own views and opinions that you should express by casting your vote.

Only 43% of 18-24 year olds voted in 2015 – and only 54% of 25-34 year olds voted

Don’t be part of that 57%!

Every vote counts

66% of eligible voters did so in 2015 – the number of those that didn’t vote could have changed the results.

If you really don’t like any of the candidates, you can still spoil your ballot

If you’ve read all the different policies and really don’t agree with any, you can still spoil your ballot. Scribble, draw, or scrunch – this sends a stronger message than not voting at all.

The deadline is soon approaching

There’s no time like the present – before you know it, you’ll have missed the deadline.

You may even enjoy partaking in democracy

It’s a good feeling to take part in something so important, you may find it more interesting than you think!