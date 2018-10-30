Motivate yourself this Winter

The leaves have started to turn and it’s only a matter of time before they are coated with a lovely iced-frosting. Yes, autumn has arrived, and the sudden chill has driven impulse buys on jumpers, winter coats and woolly hats. The summer wardrobe has had a changeover and we say goodbye to single layers for at least 7 months. Whilst we mourn the hot weather (we had a good summer let’s be honest) we’ve got to force ourselves to welcome the bitter cold with open arms. Some of you may love this season and why not! It’s festive family cheer, endless holiday fun and let’s not forget the beginning of a new year is enough to keep our spirits high.

Without sounding too depressing, I hope a small few can relate when I say my motivation just vanishes when the Winter season is here. So instead of dwelling in a mournful pit, I’ve decided to put together some ideas on how to beat the onset of Winter blues.

The first one is to try and wake up early

I know, I know. I sound like your mother! I am not one to rant and rave about early starts as I hit snooze at eight in the morning quicker than you can say 9 am. But an early rise will give you maximum sunlight hours which is scientifically proven to boost serotonin levels! This helps to improve the well-being of your body and mind, even if you can’t wake up early every day (we are students at the end of the day) try at least a few days a week.

Spend some time in the great outdoors

Easier said than done when it’s blowing a gale and your bed just became so much comfier, but that cold fresh air has been proven to boost creativity and improve your immune system. Perfect for when we’re feeling a bit dull and need some inspiration for them impending assignments.

Stay distracted

See your friends, plan days out, take on a new hobby, go to the gym: the options are endless, it’s finding the initial motivation to carry out a task that’s the problem. However, I can guarantee once the task is up and running and eventually completed you’ll feel better for it. Luckily, there are plenty of societies and events occurring in Bangor that you can get involved with. Also, remember it’s not too late to join a society, you can become a member at any time during the year. Just because fresher’s is over doesn’t mean you have missed out on any upcoming opportunities.

And most importantly, Talk

Have a moan to your friends or family when Winter’s tirade is feeling relentless. If you don’t feel comfortable doing that, there are professionals who are trained to give advice no matter how big or small the problem is to you. Whether it’s a bad day or bad week, there is someone that can help! Don’t suffer alone.

So, it’s important we all huddle together this winter and make the most of this change of season. Make your friend a hot chocolate and listen to their rant, it might be just what they need to brighten their gloomy winter day!

Article written by: Abi Robinson