Calls to prevent deportation of popular Bangor University student

An online petition has been launched to prevent the deportation of a promising Bangor University student who is just months from completing her undergraduate degree.

Shiromini Satkunarajah, 20, is on course for a first in Electronic Engineering and just months away from taking her final exams yet, following a refusal for asylum, she is set to be deported back to Sri Lanka despite living in the UK for the past 8 years.

Plaid Cymru Member of Parliament for Arfon, Hywel Williams has released a statement condemning the Home Office’s decision to deport Shiromini. He said: “Sri Lanka is still a very dangerous place and Shiromini has had no real ties with the country since she was a child.”

“Her imminent deportation is not only unjust and unfair but will deprive Wales and indeed the UK economy of the contribution she will make.This makes no humanitarian sense and no sense at all in terms of the business needs of our country.”

Despite only being up for a short while her Change.org page has already amassed over 2000 signatures, a figure that continues to rise. A statement on the page from Shiromini tells how she was arrested on the 21st February and taken to Caernarfon police station before eventually being taken to Yarl’s Wood Removal Center 2 days later.

Head of Electrical Engineering at Bangor University, Lestyn Pierce said: “Shiromini Satgunaraja figures among the very best students at the School of Electronic Engineering, having secured very high grades in her examinations this January.

“Over the years I have known her she has proven to be exceptionally able and diligent, and has made valuable contributions to the school and the university, including chairing the local branch of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.”

Unless the Home Office reverses it’s decision to deport Shiromini, she is set to be taken back to Sri Lanka on Tuesday 28th February

You can sign Shiromini’s petition here