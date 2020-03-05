New Year, New Journeys: How to Save Money Travelling in 2020

It’s the beginning of a new decade, and with the world slowly falling into apocalyptic territory, we’re all fancying an escape from everyday life into somewhere new. The discovery of a new oasis might sound idyllic, but Brexit combined with a student budget makes travelling financially difficult at the best of times. As prices rise, we’re all looking for ways to save money beyond 10% off at Peacocks, and to make our money go further when we explore the wider world, so here are a few tips to get your student loan to last a little longer and find your new paradise.

Split-ticketing

Anyone who travels by train will have heard of this, but in recent years it hasn’t always been so easy. Until 2019, split ticketing had to be done through a third party service detached from British Rail, Trainline, and main transport companies. Whilst this shouldn’t be a problem, going to unheard of split-ticketing websites allows for difficulties like non-refundable tickets etc. As of late 2019, Trainline (in app and website form) have released this option to book your long journeys through multiple tickets to their features. Not only do travellers no longer have to manually input this information, but an automatic alternative to one hefty price means that through breaking down a long journey into smaller chunks, your money goes much further!

Memberships

Though at face value memberships to tourist sites can be pricey, a one-off payment works out far cheaper than several individual ones. It’s true that this will only work if you’re planning to repeatedly visit somewhere within the space of a year, but if that’s the case and you want to explore more of North Wales, then perhaps this is the best deal for you. If like me you love spending time in castles, historical sites and beautiful gardens, then Cadw and the National Trust both offer student memberships that will save you an awful lot of money throughout the year. From as little as a £20 one-off payment, make the most of the longer hours of sunlight and explore the history of Wales for free henceforth, along with discounts in England, Scotland, and the Isle of Man, too! All of these offers are available, all it takes is a little digging to find masses of savings…

TIP: A NUS (now Totum) card might be needed for verification with Cadw, but all you need is your student ID to prove your eligibility with the National Trust!

Walk!

Enough said really, get fit and go exploring with some leg power. Health benefits, better sleep due to fresh air, and scenic walks? What more could you ask for?

Advance Bookings

Like with concerts or theatre, a little planning ahead definitely helps to keep your purse full. Booking in advance will save you a lot of money, as prices of train and coach tickets tend to rocket as the date of travel approaches. For example: in order to get from Manchester to London Euston, a train booked 12 weeks ahead will cost £15 per single. On the day of travel that price quadruples to over £60. Not only will this kind of spontaneity lead to a massive dent in your bank account, but it’ll also leave you reeling, wondering why you didn’t think ahead.

N.B.: 12 weeks really should do the trick. Any more and train timetables are subject to change. Don’t forget your railcard!

Cashback

Although a little strange, cashback websites are your friend. It’s easy to forget that they’re around, and the emails will drive you insane, but if you make purchases directly through websites such as TopCashback, a percentage will bounce back into your bank account. Though it’s not very much (sometimes even 5% of what you’ve paid), small parts add up into something much greater. Perhaps even, with enough time, enough money to splash out on somewhere/something new in your travel diaries. These websites such as the aforementioned, are legitimate, you just have to dig about to see which will get you the most deals in the places you spend money.