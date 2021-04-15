A perfect escape: Amalfi Coast

I miss summer and I miss freedom; two things I am certain everyone misses. As I write this article for you, my mind takes a life of its own and enjoys an Aperitivo on the Amalfi coast. As it logically derives, this month’s article will tackle one of the most beautiful places in the world: the Amalfi coast in Italy.

Where is it?

The Amalfi coast is located on the relatively steep southern shore of the Sorrentine Peninsula. The only land route to the Amalfi Coast is the 40 kilometres (25 mi) long Strada Statale 163 which runs along the coastline from the town of Vietri sul Mare in the east to Positano in the west. Thirteen municipalities are located on the Amalfi Coast, many of them centred on tourism.

What to visit when on the Amalfi Coast?

Sorrento

This is an incredible town, with a breath-taking view of the Bay of Naples. A firm beloved vacation spot for English speakers, it presents an easy Mediterranean holiday atmosphere with a signature sense of Italian charisma. With everything from convenient day trips on land or at sea to tranquil walks through the fruit groves throughout the town, there’s something for everyone in Sorrento.

Positano

Positano is often deemed to be one of the most scenic towns on the Amalfi coast and it is easy to see why when you look at the beautiful, coloured houses that lie the mountainside. The beach of Positano is the perfect place to relax and you can find a plethora of quality cafés, restaurants, and bars on the winding streets.

The town of Amalfi

Amalfi is the main town of this beautiful region and is often packed full of tourists (not during a pandemic of course). Amalfi is actually larger than most settlements here and due to this fact it has its own cathedral. This cathedral is a key attraction, and the Piazza del Duomo is one of the most important places to visit in Amalfi. The front façade of the cathedral is splendid and covered in an opulent striped brickwork design.

The beaches of Maiori

If you choose to unwind on a gorgeous beach and revitalize your mind and soul, Maiori is the greatest place in Amalfi to visit! The beach is divided into two parts and both the left- and right-hand sections encompass beautiful sands that meet with the clear Mediterranean waters. There is a range of facilities for those who wish to spend a day here, and the main Corso Reginna has a multitude of shops, boutiques and cafes where you can stock up for your day of relaxation.

Take a boat tour into the Grotta dello Smeraldo Cave

The Emerald Cave is a spontaneous occurrence and is one of the most beautiful caves in the whole of Italy. Located in-between Amalfi and Praiano, the Smeraldo Cave is one of the few caves in the world that is bathed in a natural emerald light. The impact is absolutely incredible and the shade of the water and the cave itself are gorgeous.

Centro Storico of Salerno

This town has a fantastic blend of old and new – you can roam the streets of the Centro Storico and see some beautiful architecture, although you can also head into the downtown area and savor a night out in a range of pubs, clubs and bars. Salerno also has some beautiful beaches and a gorgeous harbour and port. Moreover, Salerno has excellent transport links to Rome and Naples so is easily accessible from other parts of Italy.