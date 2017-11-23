Top Takeaway of the Month

Chippy & Spice Cuisine

This Top Takeaway deal of the month:

Set Meal for One on the Indian Menu, housed at 108 High Street, Bangor. 3.5 rating on Trip Advisor, lands 44% of reviews as excellent. Welcome to the wonderful world of Chippy and Spice.

The Set Meal is inclusive of:

Poppadom and Chutney

Onion Bhaji

Pilau Rice

Naan Bread

Choice of one main meal

All for a total of £9.95, their cuisine consists of Indian, Pizza, Kebabs, Burgers, English Dishes, and even their very own section of Garlic Bread. With a free Margarita or garlic bread with every order above £25.

FREE PIZZA! They ask every customer with an order over £25 to leave a note in the comment section regarding their choice of free item.

Now for those of you on Upper Bangor, never fear, for delivery is free on orders over £10. Working hours are Sunday – Saturday 5pm to Midnight, who could ask for more?