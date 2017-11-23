Top Takeaway of the Month
Chippy & Spice Cuisine
This Top Takeaway deal of the month:
Set Meal for One on the Indian Menu, housed at 108 High Street, Bangor. 3.5 rating on Trip Advisor, lands 44% of reviews as excellent. Welcome to the wonderful world of Chippy and Spice.
The Set Meal is inclusive of:
Poppadom and Chutney
Onion Bhaji
Pilau Rice
Naan Bread
Choice of one main meal
All for a total of £9.95, their cuisine consists of Indian, Pizza, Kebabs, Burgers, English Dishes, and even their very own section of Garlic Bread. With a free Margarita or garlic bread with every order above £25.
FREE PIZZA! They ask every customer with an order over £25 to leave a note in the comment section regarding their choice of free item.
Now for those of you on Upper Bangor, never fear, for delivery is free on orders over £10. Working hours are Sunday – Saturday 5pm to Midnight, who could ask for more?