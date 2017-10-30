Top Takeaway Deal of the Month – Bangor Chinese Takeaway

This month’s Top Takeaway deal: The Set Meal for One calls the Bangor Chinese Takeaway home, located at 70 Caernarfon Road, Bangor. Tripadvisor secures this restaurant with a solid 4.0 rating. With opening hours of Sunday to Saturday 17:00 – 23:00, it’s a no brainer surely?

The Set Meal for One come comes in at £7.50, this includes:

Three, yes three, starters!

One Main

Rice/Chips (only if main is not chowmein or steak)

Free Prawn Crackers

Yes you heard correctly, all this beautiful grub for a whopping £7.50!

The food is a mixture of Chinese, Cantonese, Szechuan and English food; it has a massive menu. All food is made on order so it is fresh and not to mention tasty. Size does matter, and Bangor Chinese Takeaway knows this! Extremely large portions and good containers!

Perfect for dinner, and reheated breakfast in the morning, YUM!

If you’re already tempted you can call up on 01248 372990.