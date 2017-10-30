Life behind Chocolate bars

National Chocolate week is upon us (9th – 15th October) and as much as we hear the bad about chocolate. I’m here to make a stand and say hey it’s not too bad… There are actual health benefits towards eating this delicious treat!

Chocolate can be eaten as part of a well-balanced diet, duh, you know this. But did you know choosing dark chocolate (70-85% cocoa) over milk or white is better option as it reduces your sweet tooth and sweet cravings, without eating as much sugar. And with Halloween around the corner who’s going to say no?

Cocoa also have various health benefits such as a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, improving an individual’s blood flow as well as providing a source of antioxidants. So the higher percentage the cocoa, the better!

Here’s a quick and easy recipe for brownies with butterscotch drizzle.

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 39 minutes.

Ingredients:

· Nonstick cooking spray

· 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

· 2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped

· 1/4 cup low-fat sour cream

· 1/2 cup granulated sugar

· 1/2 cup light brown sugar

· 2 large eggs

· 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

· 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour

· 1/4 teaspoon salt

· 1/2 cup bittersweet chocolate chunks or chips

· 1/2 cup butterscotch chips

· 2 teaspoons 1% low-fat milk

Firstly: Preheat oven to 325°. Lightly coat an 8-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

After this next thing to do is to melt the butter with chocolate in a medium saucepan over low heat. Then remove pan from heat, and stir in sour cream, sugars, eggs, and vanilla until well-combined. Stir in flour, salt, and chocolate chips.

Pour batter into prepared pan; bake in middle of oven until a toothpick comes out clean (about 35 minutes).

Finally, leave the brownies to cool in a pan; cut into 16 squares. Melt butterscotch chips in a small pan over low heat, stirring (about 4 minutes). Add milk, and whisk until smooth. Pour butterscotch into a ziptop plastic bag; snip end off one of the bottom corners. Stack brownies (2-4 in each stack); drizzle each stack with butterscotch.

Et voila!