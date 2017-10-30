Donut worry, I’ll turn myself in!

Redford Township Police Department in Detroit were gobsmacked when wanted criminal, Michael Zaydel, contacted the police station’s facebook exclaiming “If your next post gets a thousand shares I’ll turn myself in along with a dozen doughnuts. And that’s a promise”.

This bizarre chain of events happened after Redford Township PD in Detroit put out an appeal for Zaydel via Facebook, to their surprise Zaydel responded under his alias account Champagne Torino.

His exact words were “Yeah I’m not worried about it. If your next post gets a thousand shares, I’ll turn myself in along with a dozen doughnuts. And that’s a promise, and I’ll pick up every piece of litter around all your public schools. Let’s see if you can get those shares”.

After quoting his message and saying “CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! As you can see below Mr Champagne Torino has issued the RTPD a challenge. If we can have this post SHARED 1000 times, he will turn himself in on his existing warrants, clean up blight on public school property, and bring us a dozen donuts. Donuts!!!! He promised us donuts! You know how much we love donuts!”, Redford Township PD received over four thousand shares on facebook.

Another appeal for Zaydel provided his mugshot along with “is known to be in the Redford/Livonia area, or possibly local donut shops”. Talk about police brutality, am I right?

Zaydel later on turned himself in by surrendering at a police station in Detroit, armed with a dozen donuts and a bagel, strict to his word.

He was sentenced to 39 days in jail on Tuesday, a day after walking into the Redford Township police department.

Zaydel, who was originally arrested for misdemeanours, told TV station WXYZ that ‘cops like doughnuts,’ and he wanted to reward them for any inconvenience.

Sgt. Duane Gregg, who got the bagel, said Zaydel was arrested when he appeared on Monday. Yet, failed to comment on how the other officers enjoyed their donuts.