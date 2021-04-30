£10 Outfit Charity Shop Challenge

Thrifting is my very favourite thing to do and while during the lockdowns I did find joy in online thrift stores, there is nothing like sifting through actual racks and shelves looking for a great deal. With my wardrobe in need of a spring refresh and my wallet having seen fuller days, I decided to challenge myself to put together a cute springtime outfit for under ten pounds. The theme in mind, I was ideally looking for flowy materials, either a skirt or a dress and fun, lively colours.

The Top

Normally I would look for a skirt or trousers first, because those are harder to find in a good fit but this flowy, white blouse immediately caught my attention because of its cute floral ornamental trim around the neckline and its dangling white tassels. It also comes with buttons to pull up the sleeves. Perfect for spring and summer, lightweight and super versatile!

Found at: Age UK

Price: £2.49

The Accessory

Right after I found the blouse this adorable hot pink beret caught my attention. Paired with the blouse I started to envision a cool, feminine 70s vibe for the final fit. As everyone knows, pink is objectively the best colour.

Found at: Age UK

Price: £1.99

The Skirt

For the last piece in my outfit I had to search through pretty much all charity shops on the high street but finally found a floral skirt that matched my vision and my size. The pastel colours match the pink of the beret and give a sweet, young energy to the outfit without messing with the retro theme. It´s also vintage!

Found at: Sense

Price: £3.50

Total price: £7.98

I am very pleased with the chic look that I managed to put together for under 10 pounds and was surprised that it actually cost under eight as well. I styled the outfit with black accessories and colourful makeup.