Where to buy the cutest handmade face coverings online

I think we can all agree that face masks can be a bit annoying, especially if it is warm out or if you’re wearing glasses, but it is just as undeniable that they can also look exceedingly lovely or badass. After all, masks have been used as fashion statements in many subcultures over the years, as well as in countries where wearing masks was already a common thing.

Now, there are voices that find the treatment of masks as a cute accessory to be in poor taste when they are meant to protect from a virus many people have suffered from, but is it not quite comforting (and deeply human) to normalize safety measures in a way that does not feel medicalising or foreign?

By now, most of the major stores are carrying an assortment of face coverings, but this is also a good opportunity to support small businesses who might have suffered quite severely under this pandemic. Compiled below are some of our favourite Etsy stores for non-medical grade face masks that will liven up your look and keep us all a little safer.

Photo by CraftyShibaCo

CraftyShibaCo

From Miffy to strawberry patterns to florals, this Etsy store offers many adorable masks. Surely the cutest has to be this pink and white gingham patterned one that is adorned with a little pink bow. Shop here.

Picture by Annie Houseago

BugsTogs

Shipping from London, this store offers a plethora of cute patterns for their masks, like this Welsh flag- themed one, dogs, dinosaurs, Halloween-themed, etc. For every mask sold they also donate one to the NHS and the owner of the Etsy store actually runs the South London NHS mask hub. More on that very soon! Shop here.

Photo by MonMoMasks

MonMoMasks

If you are less cutesy-inclined, but are still going for an interesting aesthetic, this store might be for you. They have cool 80s prints, animal print, abstract art and florals, among others. Shop here.

Photo by HuntaPrints

HuntaPrints

It is only fitting that perhaps the most exciting mask in this Etsy shop is Animal Crossing themed, a game that was such a comfort for many of us throughout quarantine. Non-Animal-Crossing-Fans (they do exist, apparently) will still find lots of other cool, geeky masks on offer in this store, like masks themed around My Neighbour Totoro, Halloween or World of Warcraft. The owner was kind enough to give me a discount code for the masks on her store. So if you’re on a bit of a budget but still want a super neat, creatively designed mask, use the code STUDENT10 at checkout for ten percent off your order! Shop here.

Photo by LiukiLondon

LiukiLondon

This store might only have a small selection of masks, but their satin masks just seem too elegant not to mention them here. Truly a luxurious accessory. Shop here.