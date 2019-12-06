December Fashion Events Worth Attending

The world of fashion never sleeps – or hibernates. Here are the most exciting Fashion Events taking place in the UK in December:

Manchester Vintage Fashion and Textiles Fair

On December 1st, the Manchester Vintage Fashion and Textiles Fair marked an exciting start to a great month for all fashion lovers. The event took place at George Carnell Leisure Centre and showcased Vintage and Designer clothing from as long ago as the 1860’s to the 1980’s along with antique and traditional textiles, buttons, jewellery and accessories. Items in these categories and more were available in a large variety, providing an opportunity and access to buy that perfect stand out, one of a kind piece of clothing. This event has been present over the past 26 years and attracts trade buyers and collectors from all over the UK as well as Europe. Each year, lots of fashion designers, stylists, film costumers, period enthusiasts, students, the fashion press and well-dressed men and women of all ages attend, making it evident how perfect the Manchester Vintage and Textiles Fair is in gaining inspiration and spicing up everyday outfits with that vintage aesthetic.

Winter Fashion and Beauty Festival

This event also took place on the 1st of December in Liverpool, and over 25 of Liverpool’s most successful brands attended this Festival’s first outing. Liverpool decided to bring together its independent designers and top brands to create an amazing event to show off its unique styles. Brands such as Lovelivthelable, TYED, Secret Garden, Giarosa, Angel Designs, Practical Magic and many more came together to mark the first ever Liverpool Fashion Festival. Items such as handmade party dresses, puff parka coats, bobble hats, hair accessories, jewellery, crystal infused candles, skin care products and more wowed industry insiders and normal attendees alike. Along all the fashion and beauty, street foods and drinks were also available. To add a little bit extra, entry was free, along with music by a DJ, making the first Liverpool Fashion and Beauty Festival as perfect as possible.

Fashion Awards 2019

One of the most important fashion events that the UK has to offer each year are the Fashion Awards 2019. The Event was hosted by the British Fashion Council at the Grand Royal Albert Hall on December 2nd. It is a day to celebrate and recognise creativity and innovation in fashion, as well as all the individuals, brands, and businesses whose imagination have opened new branches in fashion globally over the nearly finished year. A voting process is used to decide the final shortlist of five nominees; over 2000 members from across the global fashion community collectively agree and vote through a two-stage system. Each year, guests include key fashion influencers, industry & business leaders, creatives, designers, media, retailers and celebrities. Categories such as; Urban Luxe, Fashion Icon, as well as Brand, Designer, and Model of The Year, and many more were presented during the event.

Cheshire Fashion Week

An upcoming event that is definitely worth checking out is the Cheshire Fashion Week (CFW19), though it is technically more of a weekend, taking part from 14th to 15th December. Cheshire Fashion Week is a clothing trade show, held semi-annually in Cheshire areas, which was established in 2018 by a team of Chester fashion promoters, curators, and event producers, led by Hair Heals CEO Claire Namukolo, and powered by Cheshire Fashion Council. The weekend is expected to be a vibrant event of runways, live talks, lifestyle pop-up exhibition stalls and celebrations. On the 14th, Hannah Shaw, one of Cheshire’s top stylists will be opening the CFW19 at a Gala Night at Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. The second day is expected to be the most thrilling, the designer line-up consists of four main categories; Children’s Wear, Unisex Non-Binary, Sustainable Luxury and Women’s Wear. Popup exhibition stalls and brands will also be present on the 15th, including brands such as Arbonne UK, Ohsolea Boutique, Insu Beauty, Lola Star, Santinni and more. This event is a great way to see current trends, especially from the North West of the UK and it offers an array of designer fashion showcases, exhibitors displaying and selling their products and services plus an opportunity to get inspired and to buy new, trendy and high fashion items.

G&G Luxury Christmas Fashion Event

As it is December, at least one Christmas event has to be included on this list. Gita and Guechi are hosting an exclusive and luxurious shopping experience, allowing you to shop till late with live music, professional photography, and drinks. The event is taking place on the 14th of December in a ballroom (& a bar-room) at the Bentley Hotel. The G&G Luxury Christmas Fashion Event & Networking Party is a perfect opportunity to socialise while being able to meet various fashion and beauty designers and explore a range of fashion, jewellery and beauty brands, as well as meet influencers and bloggers. The best thing about this event is the fact that even though it sounds very extravagant and top class, tickets to attend are free! This makes it a perfect opportunity to explore fashion while taking part in the luxurious life of Kensington London, even if just for one evening.