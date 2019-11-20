Fight the cold with Combat Boots

An evergreen in the season of greys, combat boots combine comfort and attitude into one, often even mostly water-resistant, shoe. Having had their origin in various subcultures, combat boots like Doc Martens have found their way into mainstream attire. Now, there’s a multitude of ways to wear the edgy kicks so, without further ado, here are our favourite ways to style them:

For the cold months, switch the sneakers for some heavy boots. Not only will your now toasty feet thank you, the plain t-shirt/jumper and jeans combo is easily elevated with some cool combat boots.

Create an interesting contrast both in silhouette and in tone by pairing a fancy dress and delicate accessories with a pair of rough looking combat boots. The boots will toughen up the soft femininity of the dress.

Go full edge and pair your black combat boots with a black leather jacket for a punk inspired look.

A lot of subcultures play with both tough as well as cutesy themes in their looks. Pair your combat boots with tights, a short skirt and a comfy jumper.

How to care for your shoes:

Shoes that primarily get worn during the winter and in sub-optimal weather conditions will get worn out quicker, even if they are genuine leather and well-made. That is why it is so important to take good care of your shoes, so that they will last you years.