Make your own spooky pins!

Pins add flair to any boring outfit. Here’s how you can make your own cute pins to spice up your wardrobe!

Materials

For this DIY you will need:

– air-drying modelling clay (easily found at The Works)

– acrylic paint and brushes

– small scissors or a precision knife

– cardboard (optional)

– pin backings (easily found on Amazon or just hit me up and I’ll give you some)

– glue

Sketch the shape of your desired pins on a piece of cardboard and cut them out. I went with a cat head, a ghost and a pumpkin shape. If you want to mold the clay by hand, just do that and skip to step 5.

Now knead and roll out the clay until it is quite thin, then press the cardboard cutouts into the clay.

The cardboard should have created an outline that you can then use to cut out the shapes.

Wait for the clay to dry completely. Depending on the thickness of the clay, this can take up to two days. If you’re impatient like me you can also carefully bake the clay on medium heat and for no more than 15 minutes at a time.

Now for the fun part! Paint your clay creations however you like. I went with more of a cute look, because I am soft. I also added a layer of clear nail polish to give them a nice shine.

Wait until the paint is dry and attach the pin backing with your glue of choice. I used super glue and am quite pleased with the results.