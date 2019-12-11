Christmas on Campus

Christmas is typically a time of year that we spend with family and friends, relaxing, unwinding and eating lots of food. And for most of us, it will be spent at home with our families. However, for some students, it isn’t possible to travel home for Christmas, and if you’re one of these students – try not to panic! I spoke to Rosnah Shik, 3rd year English Literature and Creative Writing student from Malaysia about her experiences in Bangor last Christmas.

What made you decide to stay in Bangor for Christmas last year? I stayed mainly due to financial reasons as it would be very expensive to fly home for every university holiday, and usually my family fly over to visit me.

How does life in halls at Christmas compare to halls during term time? Halls were very quiet, and with me being the only person left in my flat, at times it could be a bit lonely. I tried to walk into town often and get out and about as much as I could.

What types of things did you get up to over the break? I used the free time to work on my assignments and revise for my exams. I also spent a lot of time with friends who didn’t go home either, especially the other Malaysian students who I celebrated Christmas Day with.

What did you do to overcome loneliness? My family came to visit me for a bit, so when they were around things didn’t feel so lonely. When they left, I kept myself busy working on my assignments, but also taking regular breaks to talk to my friends that were in Bangor, and also calling my friends and family who were in Malaysia. I also have a friend who lives locally in Bangor so I would visit her and her family quite often.

What advice do you have for students who will be in Bangor over the Christmas holidays? Keep yourself busy – maybe try to get together with some other friends and take a mini trip somewhere? Also, enquire about what’s going on at the International Centre because they often have activities and events for international students who aren’t going home. Campus Life has events on until mid-December too. Also, I would say take the opportunity to revise and finish work early, and just enjoy the peace and quiet and time to relax!

Here are some ideas of things you can do over the Christmas holidays that will help you feel productive, healthy and happy: