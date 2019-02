New to the Deliveroo scene, Tap and Spile offers an array of pub classic dishes mixed with some exotic flavours. While satisfying your hunger you can also get your night started with a bottle of wine coming along with that order! Their main dishes ranging from £9.50 – £12 these dishes provide a homely feel for your hungry stomach. Located on Garth Road, opposite the pier, you can have some quality views with some quality food. Open to Deliveroo for orders between 5.30pm to 9pm.