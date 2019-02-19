Buses Out Of Bangor

We’re always told that we have so much on our doorstep here at Bangor, but sometimes it all seems so far away! So I’ve taken some time to research the different bus routes to get you out and about when you’ve got some free time. There is so much you can do – you just need to know how to get there!

To visit the town with the longest name (you know the one I’m on about), you can take the ‘4’ buses from Bangor. When you’re there you can visit the train station, get a picture with the super-long sign and have a wander round the town – and the giftshop!

The ‘4’ buses will also take you to Holyhead, the little island just at the top of Anglesey. As well as once being home to the royals, there’s also South Stack Lighthouse that is worth a visit!





In order to go and see the gorgeous Aber Falls, you’ll have to take the 5 or X5 buses, which stop at Abergwyngregyn. From there you have to walk for about 45 minutes until you reach the waterfalls, but it’s definitely worth it.

To get to Beaumaris, take the 53,56,57 or 58, but be prepared to go the long way round! The bus goes through the villages near the seafront town before getting there, so if you get a bit travel sick the 57 is your best option, as it takes the most direct route.

Penmon is a little village just on the south-east coast of Anglesey, with a cute little lighthouse. To get there you can take the 57 or 58 (the 57 doesn’t go all the way there though, so you’d have to walk for a bit).





The 5C buses that operate in Bangor will take you to Caernarfon, but will also get you to the hospital.

Speaking of the hospital, as well as the 5C, the 85 and the 58 will also take you to Ysbyty Gwynedd – although it’s not too far to walk if you fancy a stroll.





If you fancy a trip to Llyn Padarn, or the famous Snowdon herself, the 85 will get you there…but it will take about an hour! Lots of the routes that the Arriva buses take go through small villages, so there’s a lot of turning around which might seem a bit weird at first – but don’t worry, you’ll get there eventually, and boy is it worth it.





In order to get to Newborough Beach, you can take the 42 – which isn’t an Arriva bus, so you’ll have to make sure you get on a Gwynfor’s bus back. The route to Newborough is fairly straight-forward, but once you’ve gotten off at the bus stop you’ll have to walk for about 40 minutes through fields and forests to get to the beach – this is where Google Maps becomes your best friend!

I hope that this collection of bus journeys has helped in some way – go out and explore! You’ve got no excuse now! (A return ticket on an Arriva bus will cost £4.50, just to let you know)

TrawsCymru operates ten bus routes across Wales, making exploring the country so much cheaper! The best part? The services are COMPLETELY FREE on the weekend! What are you waiting for? Hop on the T2 and visit some of the places we’ve got so close to us.

T2 bus – Bangor, Caernarfon, Porthmadog, Dolgellau, Machynlleth, Aberystwyth

Caernarfon; Castle, Galeri, Welsh Highland Railway

Porthmadog; Ffestiniog railway, great for walks, close to Portmeirion village

Dolgellau; Coed y Brenin Forest Park on outskirts, great for walks, Cadair Idris

Machynlleth; Home to Owain Glyndwr’s parliament – steeped in history, centre for Alternative Technology, The Museum of Modern Art

Aberystwyth; Castle, National Library of Wales, Pier