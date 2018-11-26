REVIEW: Street Box @ Patrick’s Bar

Patricks Bar, a family owned bar, located in upper Bangor is home to the infamous Street Box. Well known for their £2.50 Lunch Wrap Specials, we at Seren had the privilege of a taster session, in which Chef Luke cooked us up his top 6 favourite dishes!

To start was the Vegan Ramen. This was a warming combination of tofu, mushrooms and greens in a delicious broth with udon noodles which fills the heart and soul. Sweet Potato and Chickpea Falafel with Sweet Chilli sauce followed which is also suitable for Vegans. These small parcels accompanied by the sweetest chilli were beautifully executed.



The mains consisted of Peri Peri Chicken and Thai Green Vegetable Curry. All I can say is portion size is not an issue! My god, Streetbox is not shy whatsoever and we cannot get enough! The Peri Peri sauce provided a tangy kick to the juicy chicken and the wedges won our hearts, sprinkled in seasoning and lightly fried for the crispy sensation. The Thai Green Curry suitable for Vegans warmed our insides, the perfect meal for a winter’s day (or just a typical day in Bangor). The creamy sauce and crunchy vegetables created an intense whirlwind of tastes and flavours in your mouth. Loved it!

Finally came desserts, just when we thought we couldn’t eat anymore, how wrong we were! Triple Chocolate Brownie with Cherry sauce and Churros with a salted caramel dipping sauce, COR! They say a picture is worth a thousand words and well need I say more.

The ever upcoming Streetbox has made fantastic progress andis soon to be available on Deliveroo as well as their exclusive forthcoming Junk Boxes and Thursday Steak nights. This fantastic idea will be fit for 4 people and include all your favourite junk food including but not limited to Fish and Chips, Pizza, Chinese, Indian and Kebab! We at Seren can’t wait to visit again.

And in case your Club or Society or Work place is still trying to find that perfect Christmas party, look no further! Taking bookings for parties up to 40, head on down to Streetbox. With 3 Courses available for only £10 throughout December, how can you say no? A sneak peak of their Christmas menu exclusively here:

To Start

Winter vegetable soup with a warm bread roll.

Main Course

Roast Turkey with all the trimmings roast potatoes, Vegetables and a rich roast gravy

OR

Vegan cashew nut roast with vegan roast potatoes, vegetables and gravy.

Dessert

Mince pie crumble tartlet with Vegan Vanilla Ice cream.