GermanSoc’s Oktoberfest 2018

October 22nd saw the celebration of Oktoberfest hosted by the Bangor University German Society and Bangor Langsoc. People donned their Lederhosen and Dirndl, got their Bratwurst, drank their beer and headed over to The Belle Vue Pub to celebrate the night. With the grill cooking the Bratwurst and traditional German music playing over the speakers, the atmosphere screamed Bavaria. We had many people show up including German natives, German speakers and people who just like German culture making it a great place to celebrate in style. Our food and cakes were free to eat, with a donation bucket on the side we were able to raise almost £30 for the German Society and Langsoc. Thank you to everyone who showed up it was a fantastic night, and thank you to the Belle Vue for allowing us to celebrate with you. You can find us on facebook “Bangor University German Society” and “Langsoc Bangor” where you can keep up to date with our events as we will definitely be hosting more events in the future!