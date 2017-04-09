Bangor takes ‘gold’ for Clubs and Societies in WhatUni Awards 2017

Bang or University is the 3rd best university in the country according to the WhatUni results which were announced in London this week. Hosted by David Mitchell, the awards are special in that they are only voted for by students; people who have a genuine first-hand experience in using the nominated institutions and services.

In addition to picking up ‘bronze’ in the best University category, Bangor took ‘gold’ for its clubs and societies as well as further ‘bronze’ placings in the Courses and Lecturers and Giving Back categories. The University was also placed in the top ten of all the categories for which it was nominated.

This year’s results marked an improvement on last year when Bangor took ‘gold’ for accommodation, ‘bronze’ for student support and 4th place in the University of the Year.

Professor John G Hughes, the University’s Vice-Chancellor, welcomed the news saying: “This is the third year in a row that Bangor University has won a national Whatuni Award. I’m delighted that the University has again won a category award, and came close in a number of other categories.

“This win reflects our close working relationship with the Students’ Union and our own students in order to provide an excellent education and all-round student-centred university experience. I’m grateful to our students for their support, and very pleased that they appreciate their time in Bangor. I would also like to thank the University and Students’ Union staff for their fantastic efforts.”

Dylan Williams Bangor Students’ Union Director said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded best Clubs and Societies in the What Uni Awards 2017. We work hard to ensure that the students of Bangor have the best possible student opportunities and this award is dedicated to every single student and staff member who has dedicated their time and enthusiasm to make Bangor the best.

“This really has been an award-winning year and we were also pleased to have received the NUS Wales and Gwynedd High Sherriff’s Personal Awards for our Student Opportunities”

This year, over 26,000 reviews were posted by students, an increase of 1,000 on last year, from 126 universities across the UK. From those, 44 were nominated in the 12 different categories which cover every aspect of student life.

Bangor University’s placing in each category are as follows with last year’s result in brackets…

Clubs and Societies – 1st (4th)

Student Union – 22nd (30th)

Uni of the Year – 3rd (4th)

Courses and Lecturers – 3rd (2nd)

Giving Back – 3rd (N/A)

Accommodation – 4th (1st)

International – 4th (7th)

Student Support – 5th (3rd)

City Life – 69th (70th)

Post Grad – 7th (N/A)

Facilities – 8th (9th)

Job Prospects – 8th (22nd)