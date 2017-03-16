Scales and Tails display proves hit

A new display has recently gone on display in the foyer of Storiel. Entitled Scales and Tails, snakes, crocodiles and tortoises are just some of the specimens on display that are on loan from Brambell Natural History Museum which is part of the School of Biological Sciences at Bangor University.

Several of the specimens are in jars of fluid and are still used for teaching. The display has been curated by Melissa Green, 34, a volunteer who is currently a 2nd year zoology and herpetology student at the university. She said: ‘It’s been a great opportunity to help educate people on two personal

passions, reptiles and natural history museums.

‘I know that the display won’t be to everyone’s cup of tea but it will hopefully allow exposure to a world of museum specimens that wouldn’t normally be seen.’

The display is intended to improve access to Bangor University’s hidden museum collections as part of the “Engaging Collections: Widening Access to Gwynedd’s Heritage” project that is partly funded through the Heritage Lottery Fund. This will offer local residents and visitors a chance to enjoy and learn about the vast variety of specimens on display.

You can see the display now in the foyer of Storiel Museum on Deiniol Road where it will remain until August.