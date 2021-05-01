BAFTA Awards Ceremony 2021 Confirmed

Photo by Chloe (CC BY 2.0)

One of the defining events of the awards season calendar is the BAFTAs , celebrating the best of British talent on screen in the past year. After a slightly delayed schedule date, the ceremony has been confirmed to take place on Sunday 6th June in a studio with social distancing guidelines in place. Presenter, writer and comedian Richard Ayoade will host the event for the second year in a row as usual. After the success of the recent film awards on 10th April, with winners such as Nomadland and Frances McDormand to name a few, the virtual award season appears to be well and truly underway. Even if there’s not the same feeling and atmosphere as a red-carpet event, other presenters will be joining via video call when the live event takes place.

While last year’s BAFTA awards still managed to go ahead virtually, going into another year of social distancing will hopefully come as second nature for some. Winners End of the F***** World and Chernobyl (starring the late Paul Ritter) came away with trophies for best Drama and Mini-series, while Glenda Jackson and Jared Harris picked up best actress and actor. Overall, the event was successful if not a little strange to previous years and will hopefully go out with a bang with this time around.

You can look up the winners for the BAFTA Film awards online here, https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-56323950 and the nominations for the TV awards will be announced on 28th April.