Easter Box-Set Binges: A Sneak Preview

Spring has arrived, and while lockdown restrictions are slowly lifting there’s still some unmissable TV for you to indulge in. From killer hunts to celebrity painters, chocolate isn’t the only thing we’ll be binging over the holiday break as we reveal what egg-cellent treats the Easter bunny has delivered this season…

Grayson Perry’s Art Club Series 2 (Channel 4/All4)

Join Grayson Perry in his quest to find painting talent, as he hosts alongside fellow artists and a new celebrity guest each week. This refreshing series comes as an answer to the BBC’s The Big Painting Challenge from a few years ago, and as a popular advocate for Channel 4’s #StayAtHome campaign in last year’s lockdown, just might tempt you to get the paintbrush out and make your own masterpiece!

Behind Her Eyes (Netflix, 6 episodes)

A show that has got everyone talking, for better or worse, is the latest mystery thriller from Netflix. It looks at the twisted relationship that occurs when a single mum starts a relationship with her boss but, when she strikes an unlikely friendship with his wife, who knows where it will lead…

Line of Duty Series 6 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Forget easter eggs – gripping hunts for criminal minds will have you glued to your sofa over the next few weeks, with the highly anticipated return of police thriller. Currently in its sixth run, it’s got TV audiences raving about the latest arrival of new DCI Jo Davison… All previous series are available to catch up with now on iPlayer.

RuPaul’s UK Drag Race: Series 2

While spring is a time for new beginnings, it’s never too late to start the latest season of Drag Race! Catch up on all the glitz, glamour and drama in the bid to crown the 2021 Drag Queen Winner.

