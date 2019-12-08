Your Christmas TV Selection box

Without a doubt Christmas is the busiest time of year, and when many students return home to reunite with friends and family, the social calendar begins to look a lot fuller. I’m sure we all look forward to those moments where we can crash on the sofa in the company of some good TV- so rest assured you’ll have a wide choice of TV treats to choose from…

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special – BBC One

We’ve been looking forward to this reunion almost as much as mum’s pigs in blankets. After ten years off screen, the return of the classic comedy classic looks to be one of the most watched shows over Christmas, as we eagerly wait to find out what happens next to Smithy, Nessa and the gang. You’ll have to wait until Christmas day to find out what happens!

For more festive treats try… Mrs Brown’s Boys

A Christmas Carol– BBC One

A story we’re all familiar with and synonymous with the image of Christmas- but you may be proved wrong when you think you’ve seen it all before. This three- parter looks likely to offer a new take on the often-adapted Dickens ghost story, and with a cast including Guy Pearce, Stephen Graham and Andy Serkis it should deliver some spine-tingling magic to those who like a grittier watch for their Christmas nights.

For more festive treats try… Call the Midwife Christmas special on BBC One or Dickensian on Netflix.

Dracula– BBC One

If you fancy an even scarier Christmas, Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffatt have turned their attention to the most famous vampire of all- with a possible twist. Although only a short teaser trailer has been released, the BBC haven’t set an exact date for the gothic tale, so it will be interesting to compare how it differs to the original text, and if it could dare to be more terrifying.

For more festive treats try… Doctor Who on BBC One

The Great Festive Bake Off– Channel 4

If you’ve been having withdrawal symptoms from Bake Off recently finishing and can’t wait until next year, you’ll be overjoyed to know it will be making a one-off festive special just in time for Christmas. Four merry bakers will be making a return to the tent for two episodes, cooking up some festive treats- and unlike the usual drill they’ll be in for another chance of winning the competition!

For more festive treats try… Mary Berry’s Christmas Party