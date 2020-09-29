Art Prompts over the Summer

Photo by Sophie Todd

For several years now, the Bangor Art Society (BAS) has organized weekly meetups where their members could socialise while painting and drawing, often producing beautiful and interesting pieces of artwork.

However, like many societies, the Corona outbreak and the subsequent lockdown forced the society members to look for other ways to share their passion for art with each other. For most of the second semester and throughout the summer, the society has published weekly art prompts, ranging from landscape to animals and nature, on their Facebook page and asked for submissions that followed those prompts.

Not only did this activity help their members practice throughout the long summer months, it also helped keep people busy and creative, giving everyone a welcomed distraction from the boredom and stress of the current situation.