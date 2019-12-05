Your Sabbatical Officer Update-Muhammad Firdaus

While you’re awaiting (or enjoying!) your holidays, take a quiet moment to reflect upon the year 2019. How did you start the year? What challenges did you have to overcome? What challenges do you still face? How have you grown, as a person, since the beginning of the year?

Most of our time is spent chasing external goals and we frequently forget our internal selves, and how far we have come from where we once were.

But the end of the year is the perfect time to remember, and to take a rest and prepare for the year ahead. It’s been a long year. In fact, it’s been a long semester!

I launched the Wholesome Bangor campaign last November. It is, as I described it, quite possibly the laziest social media campaign ever – the aim is to highlight all the good, positive, and frankly wholesome things that happen in Bangor. We live in a world of stress and negativity, and I felt like highlighting all the good that happens that we may not be aware of.

So next time anything good comes along, or you do anything that helps make the world a better place, I would like to ask you to post it on social media under the hashtag #wholesomebangor

There is no end to this campaign. It goes on for as long as you allow it to go on. My dream, in fact, is for it to continue long after my time is over. You could see it as a metaphor for anything good in life – at the end of the day, it is up to us to remind each other that we care, and that for all the doom and gloom we see around us, there is just as much good, just hidden away. All we need to do is our little bit.

Stay safe, take care of yourselves, and I’ll see you all in January.

Nadolig llawen pawb a Merry Christmas to all, and happy holidays!

#wholesomebangor