Your Sabbatical Officer Update-Mark Barrow

Hello everyone. I hope you have had an enjoyable semester, and that you are looking forward to a well-earned break over the Christmas holidays.

As I’m sure you’ve noticed, the last few weeks have been incredibly busy for Undeb Bangor, and there is still a lot more to come before the end of semester one! I’ll highlight some main points here, but do feel free to get in touch with me if you’d like more clarity or information.

I’m sure that you’re aware of the strike action taking place in Bangor by some members of UCU. The striking began on 25th November, lasting until 4th December. Undeb Bangor supports the rights of staff at the University to take action on issues that affect them and their members. However, our priority is our students and we are working with the University to mitigate against any adverse effects that strike action might have on students.

‘Green Gown’ Awards and Think Before you Drink

Over the past year, we have been working collaboratively with the University’s Catering team and the Sustainability Lab in producing the Think Before you Drink campaign. This campaign focuses on what Bangor University has done to make its catering products and outlets more sustainable, such as by reducing waste. One example of the work done in this area was to make available Bangor University-branded reusable hot drink mugs, and by introducing a 10p discount when customers use reusable mugs.

The campaign was a finalist at the annual Green Gown awards, which took place in Glasgow on 26th November. The awards recognise innovative ways that UK Higher Education institutions have attempted to be more sustainable. Despite now winning the award, being recognised at this level was a huge credit to the work that has gone into the campaign.

University meetings/committees

On 28th November, I attended a University Strategic Development Day, which focused on the University’s strategic direction. I also attend many high-level meetings where the running of the University is discussed, in conjunction with Bangor’s main strategic priorities. These include the Academic Strategy Group, and the Employability Strategy Group.

As ever, do feel free to get in touch with me, and I look forward to seeing you soon.