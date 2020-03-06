Your Sabbatical Officer Update-Mark Barrow

Hello everyone. I hope you are enjoying the new semester, and that any exams you had during January went as well as you had hoped.

As you may have noticed on social media, and through our weekly newsletter, the past few weeks have been very busy for all of us at Undeb Bangor.

Coronavirus outbreak – zero tolerance to harassment

Regrettably, there have been reports nationally of some individuals being racially harassed or avoided. We condemn such behaviour, and want to be clear that Bangor University, and Undeb Bangor, will not tolerate any incidents of this nature.

We have a zero tolerance to harassment policy and are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment where all students are treated with dignity and respect. We believe that you should be able to live and study in a University where you can be yourself, get involved in every opportunity and reach your full potential.

University and College Union (UCU) Strikes

You’ve probably been made aware that members of the University and College Union (UCU) recently voted to take 14 days of strike action, in February and March, which takes place over a period of four weeks. This begins on Thursday 20th February, with the final planned day of striking being the Friday 13th March.

Undeb Bangor accepts the issues surrounding the strikes as legitimate concerns for the future of Higher Education. These issues include pay, equality and workload. However, we disagree with the continued disruption to your education. We believe that further strike action, in the lead up to the exams period, could have a detrimental impact on students’ education and experience.

We will keep you updated as the industrial action progresses. If you have any concerns or questions, we encourage you to get in touch with staff within your subject area, although you can always contact us at: studentvoice@undebbangor.com.

For further information about the strikes, including an FAQ page, visit our website: https://www.undebbangor.com/news/article/6013/Statement-on-UCU-Strikes/.