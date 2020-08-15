Affordable and Fashionable Face Masks

Since it became compulsory to wear face masks in shops in the UK, I can’t tell you the amount of times I’ve had to run back into the house to get the face mask I forgot! Originally I was never keen on wearing a mask – I found it frustrating how they would smudge my makeup underneath! But of course I would wear them anyway so that I could safely get my nails done, go shopping, and get taxi’s without feeling like I was putting anybody at risk.

But whilst on holiday in Madrid recently, I gained a complete new love for stylish and fashionable face masks. In Spain they have to wear face masks in all public places, so I soon got used to wearing my face mask everywhere I went, and began to love matching my different face masks to my various outfits.

I’ve always thought of Spain as one of the most fashionable countries in the world, and whilst there I was inspired by the beautiful patterned and unique face masks I saw worn all over the city. My trip inspired me to incorporate my mask into my outfit rather than having it as a last minute add-on, so when I got home I ordered loads!

Here are my favourite face masks available to order online, that will make you never want to forget your mask again …

When it comes to style, Oliver Bonas just gets everything right. As we are having to wear masks so often now, I’ve found it really handy to have a pack of three masks that I can take out with me so I can change them frequently. I also find masks can get so dirty so quickly when you’re in a busy city, which is why these dark colored masks are ideal.

Reusable Printed Fabric Face Coverings Set of Three – £16

At the very beginning of lockdown I purchased three face masks from Brodie and Bear, and they arrived within 48 hours of me purchasing them – so quick!

The fabric is soft and comfortable, and I’ve been washing them and re-wearing them for months now. I wash them with the rest of my clothes in the washing machine and the fabric is just as soft as when I first got them!

Best of all, all the masks are double-sided with two different gorgeous designs.

Love Hearts – £6.50

Ice Lolly – £6.50

Another Etsy purchase, these face masks are made with a really light 100% cotton fabric, making them ideal to wear for longer periods whilst still looking really stylish. The animal print really makes it stand out too!

Zebra or Leopard Print – £8.50

Mango have a range of gorgeous masks available online, but anyone who knows me knows I love an animal print, so this one was my favourite!

I also love Mango because they are one of the more sustainable and ethical stores on the High Street, which is something I am increasingly conscious of when I’m shopping.

Reusable Homologated Mask – £12.99

JAS Face Masks are a mother and two-daughter trio who are hand-making face masks from their home in Sandbach, Cheshire. Not only are these designs stunning, re-washable and reusable, but also 15% from every sale goes to the Future Sense Foundation providing support across the globe in a time of need – so if you buy one of these masks, you’re not just supporting a small business, but a charity too!

Blue Flower Design – £5.99

Georgia Kate has a huge range of designs and fabrics on her Etsy shop, but my favourite has to be this navy lemon print one! Georgia uses three layers of cotton with adjustable elastic ear straps to make them extra safe and secure. There’s also the choice to have it made with or without a nose wire depending on what you prefer.

What I also love about these masks, is there are matching scrunchies for each one, so you can coordinate your hair with your mask!

Navy Lemon Print Cotton Face Mask – Women’s Face Covering – £7.00 – £7.50