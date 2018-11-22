You may have heard about Big White Wall, you may not have heard about it. You may have heard about it and thought that this is not for you because your mental health isn’t ‘concerning enough’ for Big White Wall or that you don’t need any help because it will ‘just pass’. We’re here to tell you that Big White Wall is here for all Bangor Students that need any help with their mental health, big or small.

People come to Big White Wall for help with a wide range of mental health and wellbeing issues – from anxiety, depression, stress and trauma, to relationship problems and lifestyle challenges.

Undeb Bangor has teamed up with Big White Wall so that all Bangor students, regardless of their location, have access to a range of help with their mental health.

We’re often hearing whispers that students don’t want to use Big White Wall because you have to log in with your student username and students don’t want staff at the university to know that they are accessing the service. Big White Wall is completely anonymous and although you are asked to log in, this is only to verify that you are a Bangor student and that you have access to the service. No one will know that you have used this service.

Accessing Big White Wall is easy, simply visit www.bigwhitewall.com and log in using your Bangor username and you have access to Big White Wall’s services!

Eliminating the stigma behind Mental Health is a priority for us! Talking about Mental Health is important. Big White Wall is one route that you can take to get help!