Trending
Seren
Bangor University Students’ Union’s English Language Newspaper ...more
You are at:»»REVIEW: Shakers Re-Stirred: Rostra’s First Show Of The Semester

REVIEW: Shakers Re-Stirred: Rostra’s First Show Of The Semester

0
By on Uncategorized

The first student drama show of the year, Shakers Re-stirred (written by John Godber and Jane Thornton) brought back the casual and fun nature of student shows to the JP stage, a daring take on the world of cocktail bars, with actors both old and new, provided by Rostra.

This cocktail bar comedy featured, well, a cocktail bar manned by four slightly eccentric bartenders visited by slightly more eccentric guests, some seeking to be intoxicated, some already intoxicated, some on a date, some seeking a date, all in red-tinted décor and lights, with occasional music usually heard, well, in cocktail bars.

Among casual humour and vulgarity lie shots, ironic action, monologues with a bit of truth in them, diverse characters with many flaws and desires, and of course music, while these characters with many flaws and a bit of truth in them ironically take shots.  

The actors managed to bring a show despite many challenges; multiple roles with different costumes and even different accents, multiple scenes filled with action and lengthy monologues, sound that wasn’t working at times, etc.; despite all these, the actors managed to put on a persevering performance, with stars like Christian Demaude and Julia Hall playing different genders with much dedication.

A striking thing apparent throughout the show is the bar’s cleanliness: it is quite unseen of student shows to feature a good-looking stage; why are characters sweeping the floor if it’s already cleaned then?! Sure, no audience member would like a messy floor, but come on! Is it that hard to drop perfectionism? A suggestion to drop the light intensity would be appreciated too; yes, we know it is a character giving a monologue because you shun a light on them, but do you have to whack it to 100%? Also, we know music can’t be whacked too loudly because the audience would stop paying attention to the actors dancing and dance themselves, but a bit more loudness (can’t use the “whack it to 100%” or otherwise I would be repeating, oh well, I just did it here but) and marching band feetwork would have been reserved for, well, marching band (‘marching band’ insinuating marchers in a band, not the musicians; sorry musicians).

Otherwise, props to the show for its tactfulness and well-chosen cast. A bit more movement, some less sweeping, and more cocktails!!!

If you missed Rostra’s comedic twang, be sure to check their next show on the 30th November, Dirk Gently!

 

Share.

About Author

Alec Tudor

Creative Corner Editor 2018-19

Leave a comment on this article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.