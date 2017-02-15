Sabbatical Candidates Announced

The Sabbatical Officers nominations closed on Monday 6th of February and the candidates have now been announced. A total of 17 candidates have been attracted to the positions of the Sabbatical team, which the Students Union stated as “another great year of nominations”.
The nominations are as followed:
President
Katy Hughes
Martin Kimber
Panagiotis Kokkos
Ruth Plant
Elizabeth Strange
Vice President for Education
Ankita Goyal
Helen Marchant
Katarine Roberts
Vice President for Sport
Thomas Lee
Jerico Nepomuceno
Tatenda Shonhiwa
Lily Stokes
Vice President Societies and Volunteering
Mohammed Abdulla Falah Hamza
Matthew Day
Chloe Stone
James Williams
UMCB President
Mirain Roberts
The candidates manifesto’s will be released on the 27th of February where you will be able to see what they want to represent as your Student Union leaders. There will be many events over the next month where you will have the opportunity to ask the candidates questions and get to know them better. The event ‘Question Time’ ran by the SU, will be on the 2nd March in PL2, Pontio. It is always a success and gives voters the chance to see all the candidates in the same room.
Voting for the final positions will take place between the 8th and 10th March, with the winners being announced on the evening of the 10th March at Undeb Bangor.
For more information visit the Big Election 2017 on the Undeb Bangor Facebook and Twitter.